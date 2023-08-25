Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on Inglewood Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for a deadly shooting on Aug. 21 in the 300 block of Inglewood Drive in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Karon Jakeem Shields is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Madrell Reynolds Jr.

Shields is charged with murder and was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center on Aug. 24.

