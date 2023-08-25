Vineyard in Bulloch County hosting Grape Festival

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County vineyard will team with dozens of vendors to host an event they hope grows and grows.

Organizers of this Grape Festival say it’s as much about small businesses coming together to make their own market as it is about getting your fill of muscadines and scuppernongs.

Marvin Deal backed into the vineyard business when he bought a wedding venue with a dozen acres of grapes. He says he’s amazed to see this first-ever festival come together.

“It really does everybody some good. We’ll have 70 plus vendors here. That’s big, I mean, because these are small business people,” said Deal.

Ed DiNello sells his honey at festivals and farmers markets but says he and others took their lumps during the pandemic when everything cancelled. He says organizers decided to cultivate their platform.

“We’re also looking at taking this platform and doing multiple events, either here year-round, and/or being a mobile festival,” said DiNello.

They’ll have water bouncy houses for kids to cool off and live music through the day. Both hope to create family fun and a place for small business to grow like the grapes.

The business owners will have hand-crafted products for sale, they’ll have food trucks, and you can pick grapes by the gallon all you like.

