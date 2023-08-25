Warmer this weekend, tropical moisture increases next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warmer weather starts to build in on Friday.

Temperatures start out in the 70s with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be near 105 with a slight chance of rain this afternoon into the evening. It’ll be warm in the evening with temperatures near 90 degrees at sunset. Any rain that develops will dissipate through the evening.

Beach forecast: It’ll be a warm afternoon with heat index values near 100 degrees. We’ll ahve a westerly breeze this morning, becoming southeasterly this afternoon Wave heights should remain below 3 feet. It’ll be a dry day, but the UV index will be very high.

This weekend starts out dry on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will be near 105 degrees during the afternoon. Inland communities might receive a Heat Advisory. Sunday looks a couple degrees cooler, but still above average, with a better chance for afternoon showers and storms.

A front moves in early next week, leading to another decent chance of rain on Monday along with highs near 90 degrees. Tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will also be filtering in through the middle of the week as we watch for a potential tropical depression to develop. This could increase our rain chances during the middle of the week.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Franklin is lifting north from Hispaniola. Franklin is expected to strengthen into a hurricane this weekend hundreds of miles off the southeast coast, potentially impacting Bermuda. We will have to watch this system heading into next week, but don’t anticipate any local impacts.

Looking ahead to next week, A tropical depression could form in the eastern Gulf of Mexico. This could potentially bring us rain during the middle to end of next week. The placement of the front that is moving our way will determine how much rain we receive from this system. Right now, it looks like the center of circulation will remain to our south over Florida, but we will keep you updated. If this strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named Idalia.

There are two additional tropical waves in the central Atlantic. One with a 50 percent chance and another with a 30 percent chance of developing into a depression over the next week. Neiter look to impact land.

As always, stay tuned for updates!

