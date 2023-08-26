Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity celebrating 40th Birthday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity celebrated it’s 40th birthday Saturday with a family reunion bash in Savannah.

Community partners set up tents and folks were able to enjoy themselves while celebrating four decades of helping our area with home ownership.

Two homeowners ceremonially burned the mortgages after paying them off with the help of Habitat and the organization’s CEO says this event was only made possible by their amazing staff.

“When you think about Habitat for Humanity and what we create which is affordable home ownership for families, the best way to do that is through a family reunion so you have aunties and uncles and homeowners from generations on back to when we first started 40 years ago,” Zerik Samples said.

Gus the Eagles even made an appearance out at the birthday bash today, along with some local and regional leaders.

