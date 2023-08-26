Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity celebrating 40th Birthday

Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity celebrating 40th Birthday
Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity celebrating 40th Birthday(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity celebrated it’s 40th birthday Saturday with a family reunion bash in Savannah.

Community partners set up tents and folks were able to enjoy themselves while celebrating four decades of helping our area with home ownership.

Two homeowners ceremonially burned the mortgages after paying them off with the help of Habitat and the organization’s CEO says this event was only made possible by their amazing staff.

“When you think about Habitat for Humanity and what we create which is affordable home ownership for families, the best way to do that is through a family reunion so you have aunties and uncles and homeowners from generations on back to when we first started 40 years ago,” Zerik Samples said.

Gus the Eagles even made an appearance out at the birthday bash today, along with some local and regional leaders.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign above a TitleMax location in Pooler, Georgia.
‘At the end of the day, it’s about the money:’ Former TitleMax employee discusses sales practices
Jeremiah Seaton
Chatham Co. man sentenced to life in prison for murder of 13-year-old
Yellow-Legged Hornet
Invasive yellow-legged hornet nest eradicated in Savannah
Karon Jakeem Shields
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting on Inglewood Drive
Lowcountry deputies investigating after two homes hit by gunfire

Latest News

Healthy Savannah hosts back-to-school community block party
Healthy Savannah hosts back-to-school community block party
Healthy Savannah hosts back-to-school health fair
Healthy Savannah hosts back-to-school health fair
THE News at 4
First day of class at USCB
USCB
First day of class at USCB