Georgia Ports Authority to redevelop Ocean Terminal in Savannah

(WTOC)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Ports bring in around $33 billion annually to Savannah and the state of Georgia, but they have even bigger plans for their future.

12 years, and an estimated $4.5 billion expansion plan. Georgia Ports are determined to keep up with demand.

“Many ports around the U.S. are facing congestion with limited growth and we want to make sure we don’t have that,” said Griff Lynch, the President of the Georgia Ports Authority.

According to the ports president Griff Lynch, they are expecting to add an additional 20,000 containers for Hyundai and the supporting suppliers.

“We are working closely not only with Hyundai but all the suppliers that are investing in Savannah and beyond. We want to help support them as they bring their cargo through here.”

The first phase of this plan has just been completed - the restructuring of container berth 1 at the Garden City terminal. They are just adding the last step, four additional cranes creating room to serve up to seven more vessels.

Up next is the Ocean Terminal that we can see from River Street. This change will be very similar to the expansion done at the Garden City Terminal creating a total of 1.5 million more 20-foot containers bringing a total of 7.5 million 20 foot units known as TEUs for the ports yearly.

“We want to make sure that we don’t grow too much, and we keep pace with the growth that’s coming.”

Lynch says we could see a shift in international shipping as well, as suppliers move away from Chinese exports and turn more to South East Asia and Indonesia, changing their route to more east coast ports.

“That’s gonna go very well for the Georgia port and the entire east coast which is one reason why we are investing the way we are.”

The ports look for a future where they can bring in almost double of what they are now, which may not be too far away.

The ports say that they have already started the Ocean Terminal redevelopment and hope to have that completed by 2026.

