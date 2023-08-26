Sky Cams
Healthy Savannah hosts back-to-school community block party

By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Healthy Savannah hosted a back-to-school community block party this Saturday for folks in the hostess city.

The organization provided over 1200 dollars in a grant for the event that was hosted at the Greater Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church. The event ran from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. downtown as people tried to keep cool while having a good time.

“I want to make sure that the community and the church we come together because we are here to support our community and to be an uplift for our community so i felt it was very important that we do this,” Pastor Rev Tammie Mcfadden said.

Reverend Mcfadden says partnering with Healthy Savannah is a great way to kick off the school year.

