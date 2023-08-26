Healthy Savannah hosts back-to-school health fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Healthy Savannah hosted a back-to-school health fair Saturday, where the community was able to come together and learn some tips on how to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

The event was filled with many educational booths and demonstrations with tips for kids and parents to ensure people were getting educated on how to prevent diseases and live overall healthy lives.

Along with that, there were vaccinations, COVID tests and blood pressure readings.

There were also vision and hearing screenings, cooking demonstrations and information on mental and behavioral health.

Organizers say that today they wanted people to become more aware of what they have access to.

“Their eyes are open to what the possibilities are, and that you can live healthy, you can live that type of lifestyle and it’s possible,” Cecelia Kurtz said.

Folks who came out to Saturday’s event also had the chance to win gift baskets filled with things like cleaning supplies and simple healthy meal kits.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.