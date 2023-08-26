Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man wanted out of Charlotte

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted out of Charlotte for second degree kidnapping.

Investigators tracked down 46-year-old Samuel Brown to a residence on Richard Jones Road in Hardeeville and took him into custody earlier this week.

Once at the Jasper County Detention Center, Brown was charged with being a fugitive from justice, committing a violent crime while out on bond and drug trafficking.

This is separate from the kidnapping charges Brown still faces in North Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.