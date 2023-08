SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police needs your help locating a man who robbed a store at gunpoint.

Police say a man robbed the Subway off Benton Blvd. just after 5 p.m. Friday.

Security camera footage captured the man leaving the scene in a sky blue Ford Bronco.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Savannah Police at 912.628.0161.

