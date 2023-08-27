Sky Cams
1 person dead after crash on Highway 17, near Chevis & Canebreak Rd.

A single-vehicle accident shutdown Highway 17 in Chatham County Sunday.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Chatham County Sunday.

Chatham County Police say a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17, near Chevis and Canebreak Road, knocked power lines onto the road, causing lanes in both directions to close.

Officials say the crash caused serious injures and there is not a time frame on when the roads will open back up.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

