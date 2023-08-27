Sky Cams
12th Annual Erk Russell Classic: Effingham Co. loses defensive battle against Burke Co., Statesboro tops Southeast Bulloch

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 12th annual Erk Russell Classic took place inside of Paulson Stadium in Statesboro on Saturday.

Game one: Burke County 10, Effingham County 6

The Effingham County and Burke County defenses traded blows for the majority of four quarters. The Rebels found themselves in the Bears’ red zone on their final possession of the game, but were unable to capitalize.

The Rebels fall to 0-2 this season and next face Statesboro on Friday, September 1st at 7:30 P.M.

Game two: Statesboro 12, Southeast Bulloch 7

The night cap was another physical, defensive battle between the Blue Devils and Yellow Jackets inside of Paulson Stadium. Statesboro carried a 6-0 lead at halftime, and scored quickly in the third quarter to make it 12-0. Southeast Bulloch was able to cut the deficit to 6 later in the third quarter, but the Blue Devil defense held strong throughout the fourth.

