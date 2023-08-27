Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Heading into the rest of this evening, I’ll look for temperatures to drop into the mid to lower-80s through midnight. During that time, we could see a few isolated showers.

However, I’m really not expecting to see much. By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temps in the mid to upper-70s for most. We could see a few dense fog patches around the area before sunrise, but this should lift out quickly after.

Throughout the morning, I’ll look for partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures warm up quickly. By tomorrow afternoon, I’ll look for high temps to warm into the mid to lower-90s. Even though, it’ll feel like it’s back in the triple digits again.

The only relief will be in the form of a few scattered showers/thunderstorms expected mostly in areas north of Altamaha River from mid-day through the early evening hours as a cold front tries to move into the area.

During this time, we could see a few strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall expected to be the primary threats. That’ll pretty much be the weather we look for over the next few days.

However, I will look for higher rain coverage, and slightly cooler temps each day as our next tropical system pushes through the Gulf of Mexico. Right now, Tropical Depression #10 has formed near the Yucatan Peninsula.

The current forecast has this strengthening to a CAT 1 system before making landfall along the NW Florida coast around mid-day Wednesday. This will bring heavy rainfall, stronger tides, and gusty winds to the area if this forecast is verified.

However, there is still a lot of uncertainty and time between now and then. Be sure to stay informed with WTOC for updates over the next few days. After this system pushes through, I’ll look for high temperatures to cool into the mid to upper-80s with lower rain chances throughout most of Labor Day weekend.

