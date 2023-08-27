Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the rest of this evening, I’ll look for temperatures to drop into the lower 80s through midnight. During that time, we could see a few isolated severe storms through sunset with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat.

However, I’m really not expecting to see much at the moment. By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for starting temps in the mid-70s for most. We could see a few fog patches around the area before sunrise, but this should lift out quickly after.

Throughout the morning, I’ll look for partly sunny skies with a couple of isolated pop-up showers and storms. By tomorrow afternoon, I’ll look for high temps to warm into the mid to lower-90s. Even though, it’ll feel like it’s back in the triple digits again.

There’s still a small chance to see a few pop-up severe storms in our far northern areas through sunset. However, most rain chances drop for Savannah after 6 p.m. Tuesday’s weather will be determined by what we see out of Tropical Storm Idalia over the next 24 hours.

Right now, it’s starting to move into the warm water of the Gulf of Mexico. The latest track has this storm making landfall along the NW Florida coast as a CAT 2 during the morning hours of Wednesday. For coastal areas, we could have some storm surge in addition to the higher-than-normal tides thanks to the full moon.

This will increase the flooding potential for areas near waterways. Rain and wind gusts over 40 miles per hour remain possible late Wednesday, overnight, into Thursday morning. However, there is still a lot of uncertainty and time between now and then.

Be sure to stay informed with WTOC for updates over the next few days. After this system pushes through, I’ll look for high temperatures to cool into the mid to upper-80s with lower rain chances throughout most of Labor Day weekend.

