Hilton Head Island’s 360/40 celebration underway

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tons of people, including South Carolina government officials, have come out to Celebration Park in Hilton Head to do just that celebrate the island’s history, have some fun, and support the community.

Hilton Head’s 360/40 celebration honored the town’s milestones Saturday.

Marking 360 years since William F. Hilton spotted the island.

And 40 years since it officially became a town.

“40 years is not that terribly long for a municipality in South Carolina, so we really wanted to take a chance to honor the history of our community, get our entire town together to celebrate, and just have a good time,” Natalie Harvey said.

Governor Henry McMaster and state legislators Senator Tom Davis and Representative Jeff Bradley, also helped celebrate.

Making the day official.

“I, Henry McMaster, Governor of the great state of South Carolina, do hereby proclaim August 26th, 2023, as Hilton Island 360/40 Celebration Day throughout the state,” Governor Henry McMaster said.

“It’s an official day for the state of South Carolina, Hilton Head Island Day.”

Hilton Head’s mayor says its important to recognize the history of the town.

“Everything that we are is all about the people that have been here over the years. Not just the 50 years, but over the hundreds of years. We deserve a party for ourselves to celebrate what we are as a community,” Mayor Alan Perry said.

The day featured a community picnic with live music, bouncy houses, free food, and over 25 local non-profits.

The town’s cultural affairs director says celebrations will continue with 3 more weeks of activities.

