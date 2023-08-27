Hispanic Chamber of Women in Business hosts conference

Sky Cams
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hispanic Chamber of Women in Business hosted a conference Saturday in Savannah.

The goal of this event was to help empower Hispanic women in the coastal empire to go after their dreams.

With four different speakers, with all different backgrounds in business, folks who attended were able to gain a wealth of knowledge.

People speaking at the conference say this kind of thing provides people in the area with a way to network with those in their community and learn through those relationships.

The conference focused on supporting women who are thinking about starting their own business and teaching those who already own a business how to have a healthy work and life.

“I think it’s important for the community as a whole to really understand what a huge desire there is, and such creativity that exists in the Hispanic community here in Savannah, and if they just have the right tools, and access and resources, it really can be a game changer for the community as a whole. it will benefit everybody,” Margarita Eberline said.

Eberline says that as a Hispanic business owner herself, she knows the tools she wishes she had when started out, and hopes that those who came to the conference were able to learn some of those same skills.

