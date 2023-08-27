Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responds to ‘isolated incident’ on Etheridge Rd.
JASPER COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a shooting.
The incident happened on Etheridge Road in the Point South area Sunday.
Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community.
This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.
