No injuries reported after boat capsizes at Fort McAllister

(WTVG)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - No injuries were reported after a boat capsized Saturday.

This happened at Fort McAllister around 4:55 p.m.

Police say two men were bringing in their boat to dock at the Fort McAllister boat ramp when two boats went by creating waves.

The men attempted to correct their boat but the boat took on water. After that, the men evacuated the boat and swam to shore.

No injuries were reported and the boat was able to be towed to the shore by a charter company boat.

