No injuries reported after fire near Savannah Hilton Head Airport
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - No injuries were reported after a structure fire near the Savannah/Hilton Head Airport Sunday.

This happened on the Dean Forest side of the airfield.

According to Savannah Fire, the fire was at the hangar.

No word yet on extent of damages.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

