Savannah Police investigates early morning shooting
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting.
Officials say police responded to a ShotSpotter report in the 40 block of South Parkwood Drive just after 1 a.m. Sunday.
When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was treated on scene and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.
