Savannah Police investigates early morning shooting

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting.

Officials say police responded to a ShotSpotter report in the 40 block of South Parkwood Drive just after 1 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was treated on scene and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injures.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020.

No injuries reported after boat capsizes at Fort McAllister