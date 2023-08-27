Savannah State football holds final preseason scrimmage, Kelton’s culture materializing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The energy was high inside of Wright Stadium on the campus of Savannah State University early Saturday morning.

The Tigers competed in their final preseason scrimmage before opening up the regular season at Southeastern University next Saturday.

The slated Savannah State starters didn’t see much action, as Head Coach Aaron Kelton utilized the scrimmage to get a deeper look at players competing for backup roles.

“You can lose a guy to injury at any point during the season and we don’t want to have a big drop off when the next man up is called. You want the second and third stringers to have already run all of the stuff they are going to run in a regular season game. Finding depth pieces is very important if we want to accomplish our goals this season,” Kelton said.

In Kelton’s second season at the helm, the Tigers are embodying the culture and standards he wants in place. That means sustaining positive energy both on and off the football field.

“We want great young people and great young men that do the right things. These guys love the game of football, but also show dedication towards the classroom. They are a special group of guys and we are looking forward to a great year,” said Kelton.

For the players, it is all about accountability.

“We try to keep each other disciplined both on and off the field. We make sure all of us are going to class and get to practice on time. Then on the field, we show love to each other after big plays, embrace on another and show love to our brothers,” cornerback Elijah Norwood said.

The Tigers open up the 2023 regular season at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida on Sept. 2nd at 7:00 PM.

