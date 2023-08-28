1 person injured after shooting on Stephenson Avenue
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting Sunday.
This happened at 201 Stephenson Avenue.
A man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.
Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.
