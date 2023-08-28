1 person injured after shooting on Stephenson Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting Sunday.

This happened at 201 Stephenson Avenue.

A man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

SPD is currently responding to a shooting at 201 Stephenson Ave. One adult male had been transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in stable condition. Anyone w/ info should contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) August 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.