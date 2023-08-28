Sky Cams
1 person injured after shooting on Stephenson Avenue
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting Sunday.

This happened at 201 Stephenson Avenue.

A man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

