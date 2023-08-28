CEMA encouraging residents to stay informed ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham Emergency Management Agency is encouraging everyone to check in on their general hurricane preparedness with possible local impacts from Tropical Storm Idalia later this week.

The number one thing CEMA wants people to do at the moment is to stay informed. That keeping up with the latest information about the storm so you know what you need to do to keep yourself safe.

Of course- that includes making sure that your emergency kit is packed and ready to go, as well as knowing what evacuation zone you fall into in the event of an evacuation.

CEMA also recommends getting things in line for insurance purposes- that means documenting important belongings, putting critical documents in a safe place, and even taking pictures of your home should you need them down the line.

They’re also asking that you inspect your house for items outside that could get picked up by the wind.

CEMA is currently in what they call the Enhanced Monitoring Phase, which means that they’re monitoring the storm with each advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

They’ll also be sending regular updates via their social media and CEMA alerts.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.