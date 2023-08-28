Coastal Empire and Lowcountry prepare for Idalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry brace for Idalia Monday.

Shoppers at Costco in Pooler buying essentials like water, toilet paper, and batteries including this woman visiting from Florida.

“We do this about four times a year. And I’m not sure why there’s still water in there because in Florida, there is no water. We’ve been talking to our friends back home and they’re ready,” Candace McIntosh, Visiting from Florida said.

Command posts across the area have boosted staffing in preparation of any needed response.

Chatham County’s emergency operations center now in an advanced monitoring stage and partially activated.

”We’ve got extra staff in here today doing that monitoring and also collecting situational awareness about what our partners are doing. Making sure they are aware that there is a storm headed this way and what the potential impacts for Chatham County could be,” Director Dennis Jones said.

Officials don’t anticipate any evacuations in our area with Idalia but say now is the time to prepare for any potential impacts expected to arrive by Wednesday.

“Isolated flooding issues. There’s a potential for wind-blown hazards and things to be knocked out of the trees, possibly some downed power lines,” Jones says.

Back at the grocery store shoppers expect store shelves to become empty as Idalia set sights on southeast Georgia.

“I think by tomorrow, as the storm gets closer, I think you’re going to see people act a little bit differently. I think the shelves will probably be empty by tomorrow,” McIntosh said.

The message we’ve heard from emergency officials is not to panic but be prepared.

Get those storm kits ready secure any outdoor furniture and have a plan.

Crews here are expected to monitor Idalia’s track and any impacts throughout the week.

