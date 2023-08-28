Dr. Denise Watts shares goals for SCCPSS at NAACP meeting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The NAACP Savannah branch hosted it’s monthly meeting and with kids getting back into the classroom, Sunday’s main focus the public schools here.

“I feel like it’s my job to create the conditions to move the district forward.”

Savannah’s chapter of the NAACP welcomed the new superintendent for savannah Chatham County Public School System.

Superintendent Dr. Denise Watts talked about her plans and goals for beginning of school year.

“Just 30 to 40 days into my tenure. it will be a shared vision and I need insight, I need your thoughts and perspectives, and most importantly your desires for this community and this school system,” Superintendent Dr. Denise Watts said.

Dr. Watts says her entry plan focuses on her first 100 days in the district.

“I am also using every single day of my 100 days because I need it. I need every single moment of that time.”

She says she’s using this time to focus on a few key areas including student achievement, school board relationships, parent support, and community engagement.

“I don’t want to spend a lot of time talking to you and at you, I really want to have time for dialogue and discussion.”

“To get an understanding of how open she is and willing she is to actually be transparent and open with us.”

An NAACP member at Sunday’s meeting says with school back in-session.

It’s important the school district helps students both in *and* out of the classroom.

“Ringing food, bringing toiletry items so, it’s not always going to look just like tutoring to our kids and mentoring to our kids, but actually provide that support that children need on a day-to-day basis, as well as their families,” Desiree Priest said.

A community coming together to set goals and intentions for the school year ahead.

