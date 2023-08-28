Sky Cams
Emergency management preparing for Idalia impacts in the Lowcountry

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - As Idalia approaches, emergency management divisions across the Lowcountry are preparing for and monitoring the storm.

WTOC spoke with Bluffton’s new emergency manager who says both he and the town are ready for it.

Although the exact impacts from Idalia are still uncertain, the town has learned from past major storms, and is putting those lessons into practice. Stormwater drains are maintained and cleaned regularly, especially prior to a storm.

Emergency management makes sure that necessary equipment is operational, and staff is ready to handle anything, from a small storm to a hurricane.

Craig Karafa, Lieutenant, Bluffton Emergency Management

“Basically as it is right now, as it stands, we are preparing for the worst, we’re going to hope for the best, but we’re going to make sure all resources that we have, that we may need are available and operational, so we can respond to whatever’s needed,” said Craig Karafa, a lieutenant with Bluffton Emergency Management.

WTOC will have team coverage on Idalia as it crosses through the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry this week.

