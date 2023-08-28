First Alert: Idalia moves in Wednesday, power outages likely

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring Tropical Storm Idalia, which WILL impact our area midweek.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

#Idalia will move over the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Wednesday. Conditions begin to go downhill in the morning, the strongest wind looks to move in during the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/aolSIukG2v — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 28, 2023

We will continue to iron out the details on timing and impact, but tropical watches and warnings are becoming increasingly likely for the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry on Wednesday. These forecasted impacts are based on current available data, check in for our frequent updates.

Idalia is expected to strengthen into a Major Hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico, bringing hurricane-force winds to the west gulf coast of Florida on Tuesday.

Outer rain bands from Idalia could arrive as early as late Tuesday night, but Wednesday will be our day of highest impact.

Idalia is now expected to make landfall as a major hurricane. South Georgia should prepare for a Category One Hurricane on Wednesday pic.twitter.com/Vycep10UzG — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) August 28, 2023

The first impact will be an increasing tornado threat early Wednesday morning.

Wind gusts over 40 miles per hour are possible during the afternoon, wind gusts over 70 miles per hour for coastal communities possible.

Heavy rain and wind will increase throughout the day. Flooding will be possible, especially along the coast during high tides.

For coastal areas, we could have some storm surge in addition to the higher than normal tides thanks to the full moon. This will increase the flooding potential for areas near water ways.

Breezy conditions remain Thursday morning, now coming in from the northwest. Rain will exit our area during the afternoon.

The end of the week into the weekend looks nicer with lows down into the 60s for inland areas and highs back up near 90 degrees.

Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.