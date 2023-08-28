Fort Pulaski closing Monday until after Idalia passes

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski National Monument will close at noon on Monday, Aug. 28, to finish any preparations for any impacts from Idalia.

According to the National Park Service, the park will remain closed until after the storm has passed and any potential damage has been assessed.

Please monitor the progress of the storm at www.nhc.noaa.gov and any changes in park operations at our website at www.nps.gov/FortPulaski and our Facebook page www.facebook.com/FortPulaskiNPS.

