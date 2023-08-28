Sky Cams
Fort Pulaski closing Monday until after Idalia passes

Fort Pulaski
Fort Pulaski(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Pulaski National Monument will close at noon on Monday, Aug. 28, to finish any preparations for any impacts from Idalia.

According to the National Park Service, the park will remain closed until after the storm has passed and any potential damage has been assessed.

Please monitor the progress of the storm at www.nhc.noaa.gov and any changes in park operations at our website at www.nps.gov/FortPulaski and our Facebook page www.facebook.com/FortPulaskiNPS.

