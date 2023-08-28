Sky Cams
Georgia insurance commissioner urging residents to take inventory of property before Idalia
By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia governor Brian Kemp activated the state operations center Monday ahead of Idalia.

That’s where state leaders will work together to monitor the storm.

The governor says it’s all about being prepared, writing in a statement, “As the week progresses, I will work closely with GEMA/HS, the weather service, public safety organizations, and others to ensure we leave nothing to chance.”

One of those agencies is the State Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner’s office.

John King is the commissioner and says now is the time to take inventory of your property in case you have to report any damage.

Know your insurance policy ahead of the storm.

Take lots of photos and make a list.

You want to make sure you can prove you had these items before the storm.

King says it is not a bad idea to reach out to your insurance agent now ahead of the storm to go over your policy and what is or is not covered.

Stay connected with them so if you do have to file a claim you’re familiar with your agent“The before and after pictures are incredibly important. Any receipts. Don’t do any major construction or repairs, do just enough repairs to prevent any further damage but don’t get into any major repairs until you have talked to your agent,” John King said.

King says it is too late for flood insurance you need 30 days for those policies, but home insurance is effective immediately.

Beware of scammers who will pose as contractors or tree removal services that are working with insurance companies.

Try to use local contractors and know that members of the insurance and safety fire office are credentialed and uniformed.

