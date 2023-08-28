Happy National Bow Tie Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The bow tie became a part of men’s fashion in the early 19th century.

And this fashion accessory has stood the test of time,

“There’s silk, there’s cotton, there’s linen, there’s rayon but the most popular one is silk,” J. Parker Manager Greg said.

A bow tie is more sophisticated, it’s more elegant, and more dapper.”

Now with that said, trends are shifting.

Greg says these days, a bow tie can be a great accent piece paired with a sport coat and personalized pocket square.

So, after you’ve selected your style, the next step is choosing the right bow tie size, and that part is simple.

“Most of them are standard, most bow ties now are three inches wide. Now they make it simple for you. There’s an adjuster in the back of it for your neck size. So, you just put it to your exact neck size and go from there.”

And from there, off we go.

Greg breaks down step-by-step how simple tying a bow tie can be.

“Cross over, go under, pull tight. Form a bow, in the front, always go over the top, take the smaller end, and poke it back through the hole that way, and pull.”

As easy as tying your shoelaces he says.

Challenged accepted.

After a little finessing at the finish line, I tied my first bow tie and now you can too.

