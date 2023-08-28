‘It would prevent us from applying fungicides:’ Idalia could damage crops in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Idalia could bring damage to South Georgia farms.

Farmers often say at this time of the year that they need a rain with a name on it a hurricane or tropical storm.

Right now, they’d like the rain but nothing else.

A glance across cotton fields in South Georgia shows blooms giving way to bolls. County extension agent Bill Tyson says maturing cotton plants get more vulnerable the later in hurricane season we get.

“The bolls that are on it have water in them and weight on them. With high winds, it can blow them over, break it, and it’s tough to get it in the picker when that happens,” Bill Tyson said.

He says crops have seen consistent rains this season up until the last week or so. Combine that with hot temperatures and most farms could use 1-2 inches of rain. But much more than that could bring damage.

“We have diseases that come in. With that much rain coming in, it would prevent us from getting in fields and applying fungicides. That’s where it starts getting real tricky.”

He says nearly half the corn crop remains in the field, drying out before it’s made to livestock feed. Winds could take it down too. But peanuts can withstand wind and the ground will likely dry out before harvest begins next month.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.