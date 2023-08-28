Jasper County woman celebrating 105th Birthday

JASPER COUNTY, S.C (WTOC) - One woman in Jasper County is celebrating a huge milestone this weekend.

Ms. Beatrice Graham is turning 105 this week.

Friends and family came together to celebrate at church.

Ms. Graham spoke on how much this means to her.

“It made me feel like I doing something. Made me feel like I want to be here a little longer- just to see how we’re coming together.”

Ms. Graham’s family dedicated August 25-27 as the “Let’s Bee Grand” weekend.

She also has a huge family including 8 kids, 50 great grandkids, just to name a few.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.