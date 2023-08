LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Jeremy McElveen was last seen on August 10, 2023. Police say he was wearing a blue button up shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information can contact Liberty County non-emergency number 912-368-3911.

