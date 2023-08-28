Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 17
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a crash Monday.
According to a GSP Trooper, this happened at the intersection of Highway 17 and 84 around 10 a.m.
Police say a motorcyclist was attempting to pass two vehicles that were stopped at a light. The motorcyclist then struck a pick up truck and vehicle.
The motorcyclist hit a curb and died on the scene.
