Restaurant owners, boaters in Bryan Co. prepare for Idalia

FORT MCALLISTER, Ga. (WTOC) - A local spot at Fort McAllister Marina is keepings its doors and docks open…for now.

“Our experience with these storms is you really don’t know what you’re going to get until you’re about 24-48 hours away then you have a pretty good idea.

Fish Tales Restaurant owner says this time Tuesday, he’ll have a better idea of what he needs to do.

“Our experience with these storms is you really don’t know what you’re going to get until you’re about 24-48 hours away then you have a pretty good idea.”

In the meantime he says they’re prepping by taking most smaller boats out of the water.

“To know whether we need to pull up anchor and get out of here or stay.”

A boat owner docked at marina says he’s also watching the weather closely to figure out next steps.

“I’m not planning on leaving, but I know I will if I should,” said Thomas Hall.

If he stays here on his boat.

“I’d take everything off that I can, and everything that I can’t will get tied down super good.”

And if he leaves.

“Just make sure I have lots of fuel, lots of water, lots of provisions.”

Like Fish Tales owner, he says the next steps depend on the next 24 hours.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.