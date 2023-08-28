Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Savannah’s emergency management director says be prepared to ‘hunker down’ for Idalia

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Be prepared to hunker down - that was the message Monday from local emergency crews as they gear up for Idalia.

Just up Highway 21 is one of Chatham County’s emergency operations command posts for the City of Savannah.

That’s where WTOC spoke with the city’s emergency management director.

He says evacuations are not expected with this storm and that crews are clearing storm drains plus checking intersections that are prone to flooding ahead of the storm.

City crews will work as much as possible prior to Idalia’s arrival.

When the storm is here, crews will shelter in place before heading back out for any necessary clean up when it is safe to do so.

While Idalia is in our area, staff will monitor conditions from that command post...coordinating any needed response from police and firefighters.

He also said that there are things you at home can do right now to get ready.

“They should be preparing their homes, picking up lawn furniture, umbrellas, and whatnot, securing their homes, being ready to hunker down. This is a non-evacuation event for us. Therefore, people should be ready to ride it out and maybe be without power for a couple days after,” said director David Donnelly.

The main concern we’ve heard from emergency officials is that potential for a prolonged loss of power from Idalia.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Idalia
First Alert: Tropical Storm Idalia forms in Gulf of Mexico
1 person dead after crash on Highway 17, near Chevis & Canebreak Rd.
1 person dead after crash on Highway 17, near Chevis & Canebreak Rd.
1 person injured after shooting on Stephenson Avenue
Suspect arrested after one injured in shooting on Stephenson Avenue
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tropical Storm Watch issued ahead of Idalia
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responds to ‘isolated incident’ on Etheridge Rd.
SLED investigating double homicide on Etheridge Road in Jasper Co.

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tropical Storm Watch issued ahead of Idalia
Preparing for Idalia
Coastal Empire and Lowcountry prepare for Idalia
Tybee Island preparing for Idalia impacts, Highway 80 expected to close Wednesday night
Tybee Island preparing for Idalia impacts, Highway 80 expected to close Wednesday night
Idalia could damage crops in Bulloch Co.
‘It would prevent us from applying fungicides:’ Idalia could damage crops in Bulloch Co.
Emergency management preparing for Idalia impacts in the Lowcountry
Emergency management preparing for Idalia impacts in the Lowcountry