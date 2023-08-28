Savannah’s emergency management director says be prepared to ‘hunker down’ for Idalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Be prepared to hunker down - that was the message Monday from local emergency crews as they gear up for Idalia.

Just up Highway 21 is one of Chatham County’s emergency operations command posts for the City of Savannah.

That’s where WTOC spoke with the city’s emergency management director.

He says evacuations are not expected with this storm and that crews are clearing storm drains plus checking intersections that are prone to flooding ahead of the storm.

City crews will work as much as possible prior to Idalia’s arrival.

When the storm is here, crews will shelter in place before heading back out for any necessary clean up when it is safe to do so.

While Idalia is in our area, staff will monitor conditions from that command post...coordinating any needed response from police and firefighters.

He also said that there are things you at home can do right now to get ready.

“They should be preparing their homes, picking up lawn furniture, umbrellas, and whatnot, securing their homes, being ready to hunker down. This is a non-evacuation event for us. Therefore, people should be ready to ride it out and maybe be without power for a couple days after,” said director David Donnelly.

The main concern we’ve heard from emergency officials is that potential for a prolonged loss of power from Idalia.

