Several county health departments closing ahead of any impacts from Idalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Health District is closing health department facilities in several Georgia counties ahead of any potential impacts from Idalia.

All clinics will close at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, and remain closed until 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. This includes health departments in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties.

Both district vehicle related COVID testing sites in Savannah and Hinesville will be closed on Wednesday.

According to the Coastal Health District, anyone who has a clinic appointment scheduled during the closure will be contacted to reschedule.

