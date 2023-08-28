Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Shelter-in-place still in effect at UNC due to threat of armed person, suspect at-large

The initial alert for an “armed, dangerous person” was issued just after 1 p.m.
Campus police have released a photo of the suspect, who remains at-large.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - The suspect who prompted a shelter-in-place at the University of North Carolina on Monday afternoon is still at-large, the university said.

The order was given Monday due to the threat of an “armed, dangerous person” on or near the school’s campus.

Those on campus were instructed to go inside and avoid windows.

The initial alert was issued just after 1 p.m. The alert has remained active since.

Campus police have since shared a photo of the suspect, and are considering the person armed and dangerous. If he is seen, campus police are urging others to keep their distance and call 911 immediately.

UNC person of interest
UNC person of interest(UNC Police)

CBS affiliate WNCN reported a large police presence was on scene, including officers patrolling with guns drawn. WNCN said there was a heavy presence in the area of the bell tower, which is also near Kenan Memorial Stadium.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said he has been in contact with law enforcement and other safety officials and has pledged “all state resources needed to capture the shooter and protect the UNC campus.”

The school is urging anyone off campus to stay away until it can be secured.

Monday’s incident comes exactly one week after fall semester classes began.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch continuous news coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Idalia
First Alert: Tropical Storm Idalia forms in Gulf of Mexico
1 person dead after crash on Highway 17, near Chevis & Canebreak Rd.
1 person dead after crash on Highway 17, near Chevis & Canebreak Rd.
Savannah Police is investigating an early morning shooting Sunday.
Savannah Police investigates early morning shooting
1 person injured after shooting on Stephenson Avenue
Suspect arrested after one injured in shooting on Stephenson Avenue
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responds to ‘isolated incident’ on Etheridge Rd.
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responds to ‘isolated incident’ on Etheridge Rd.

Latest News

William Cole
Tybee Island man arrested for allegedly attacking group of teenagers for playing ‘Ding Dong Ditch’
CEMA encouraging residents to stay informed ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
Gov. Brian Kemp orders state operations center activation ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
Fort Pulaski
Fort Pulaski closing Monday until after Idalia passes
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 17
Motorcyclist dead after crash on Highway 17
CEMA encouraging residents to stay informed ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia
CEMA encouraging residents to stay informed ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia