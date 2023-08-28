Tybee Island man arrested for allegedly attacking group of teenagers for playing ‘Ding Dong Ditch’

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to Children in the First Degree Monday.

Officers of the Tybee Island Police Department responded to a possible Aggravated Assault Sunday.

Police say a group of teenagers knocked on the door of William Cole’s house as part of a game commonly referred to as “Ding Dong Ditch”.

Cole then allegedly chased them away from the residence, before getting into his vehicle to continue the pursuit. After catching up to the kids, Cole allegedly attempted to strike them with the vehicle.

When this was unsuccessful, Cole began to chase the group of teenagers on foot. After catching one of the teens, Cole is further alleged to have choked them until a witness intervened, according to police.

Cole was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

