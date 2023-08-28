Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Tybee Island preparing for Idalia impacts, Highway 80 expected to close Wednesday night

Tybee Island preparing for Idalia impacts, Highway 80 expected to close Wednesday night
Tybee Island preparing for Idalia impacts, Highway 80 expected to close Wednesday night(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island leaders have several tips they want residents and visitors to know about Idalia.

The Tybee Fire Chief says they are flying purple and yellow flags Monday meaning there’s a medium hazard with some currents. Tybee public works has been doing their own preparations. There are sandbags they’ve gotten together as Tybee is expecting gusty winds, flooding and rip currents.

“This is my first rodeo you know.”

Dianne getting ready for her first named storm since she moved to Tybee.

“I’m afraid of getting water in so I’m getting some sandbags ready just in case.”

City leaders say sandbags will be available at Memorial Park starting Tuesday. Proof of Tybee Island residency is required to get them.

“Safety truly is our first priority.”

The only way on and off the island, Highway 80, is expected to close Wednesday night because of a 9.4 foot king tide expected, according to fire chief Jeremy Kendrick.

He says the timing of Idalia also falls on a blue moon, which usually means higher tides. Still no mandatory evacuations are expected.

Chief Kendrick says it’s time to decide if you want to evacuate.

“With us being on the coast, we have to move a little bit faster because we’re going to see that water before anybody else.”

If you plan to stay home, he says to make sure you have your insurance policy ready to go in case of flood damage. Plenty of water, food and other essentials will also go a long way as there can be power outages.

“If you need to get refills to prescriptions with your meds then go ahead and do it now. You might not be able to do it later. If you’re staying, charge your phones. Buy those portable chargers.”

Tybee Island Police Chief Tiffany Hayes says the island’s 911 center is prepared to stay open. They ask people to report any downed power lines.

“We’re going to do what we can do to ride the calls until it’s no longer safe to ride calls and please utilize 911 if you do have a life-threatening situation,” said Tybee Police Chief Hayes.

Chief Kendrick says a nursing home on the island is preparing to leave.

Chief Kendrick has the same message for visitors as residents - stay home as storm rolls through.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Idalia
First Alert: Tropical Storm Idalia forms in Gulf of Mexico
1 person dead after crash on Highway 17, near Chevis & Canebreak Rd.
1 person dead after crash on Highway 17, near Chevis & Canebreak Rd.
1 person injured after shooting on Stephenson Avenue
Suspect arrested after one injured in shooting on Stephenson Avenue
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tropical Storm Watch issued ahead of Idalia
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responds to ‘isolated incident’ on Etheridge Rd.
SLED investigating double homicide on Etheridge Road in Jasper Co.

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tropical Storm Watch issued ahead of Idalia
Preparing for Idalia
Coastal Empire and Lowcountry prepare for Idalia
Idalia could damage crops in Bulloch Co.
‘It would prevent us from applying fungicides:’ Idalia could damage crops in Bulloch Co.
Emergency management preparing for Idalia impacts in the Lowcountry
Emergency management preparing for Idalia impacts in the Lowcountry