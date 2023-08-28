Wayne Co. EMA director says preparations are underway for Idalia

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The director with Wayne County Emergency Management says making sure you’re prepared before the storm hits is one of the best ways to ensure your safety.

That’s why Donnie Ray, the county’s EMA director says they started preparing Monday.

“Make sure all our generators are ready, our storm drains are cleared, any debris off the roadway and firing up the old generators, and just making sure we got all of vehicles gassed up, ready to go,” said Donnie Ray, the EMA director for Wayne County Emergency Management.

He says residents in Wayne County need to start getting ready for the storm as well.

“With this storm here, you know always make sure you have enough water in your house and, course like I like, snacks in your house.”

He says it’s good to check the outside of your home as well.

“Any kind of debris you have in your yard, lawn chairs, low lying limbs or old trees, go ahead and get them removed before the storm gets here.”

And as for cleanup after the storm hits...

“All our deputies’ trucks, police cars, fire trucks, volunteer firemen, road departments, all of them have a chainsaw and a snatch rope in their vehicle, so just soon as the danger goes by the storm, we’ll actually start going out and clearing the roads right away.”

And if you have debris in your yard, Ray says you need to be cautious.

“The main thing is, stay away from down trees, just because there might be power lines in them and all. You don’t even, just because they look like they’re not active, they could still be active.”

Ray says if you have any questions before, during or after the storm hits, to contact the Emergency Management team here in the county.

