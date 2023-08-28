‘We are prepared:’ Beaufort Co. Emergency Management have plans in place ahead of Idalia

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - With Idalia approaching, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division is monitoring the storm and making sure they are prepared for any level of intensity. The division’s commander says they’re ready.

“We are prepared, we have plans, we have exercised the plans, we’ve worked with all our partners, we are prepared,” said Col. Neil Baxley.

Colonel Baxley has been with the Sheriff’s office for 40 years, and has served as emergency management commander for 10, he has seen his fair share of storms, and is using that experience to be ready for anything.

“In my staff meeting this morning I asked them simply, ‘is there anything that needs to be done, that has not been done?’ And my staff ensured me that all preparations have been made, we’re just waiting for the event.”

Right now, the plan is to monitor the storm and prepare to respond accordingly. Colonel Baxley wants to make sure residents of Beaufort County follow the proper channels for emergency updates.

“Just pay attention to authoritative news services, sources, such as WTOC, such as our Nixle messaging. Don’t pay attention to Facebook.”

Throughout the week, WTOC will have team coverage of Idalia from the Lowcountry to the Coastal Empire.

