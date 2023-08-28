Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

‘We are prepared:’ Beaufort Co. Emergency Management have plans in place ahead of Idalia

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - With Idalia approaching, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division is monitoring the storm and making sure they are prepared for any level of intensity. The division’s commander says they’re ready.

“We are prepared, we have plans, we have exercised the plans, we’ve worked with all our partners, we are prepared,” said Col. Neil Baxley.

Colonel Baxley has been with the Sheriff’s office for 40 years, and has served as emergency management commander for 10, he has seen his fair share of storms, and is using that experience to be ready for anything.

“In my staff meeting this morning I asked them simply, ‘is there anything that needs to be done, that has not been done?’ And my staff ensured me that all preparations have been made, we’re just waiting for the event.”

Right now, the plan is to monitor the storm and prepare to respond accordingly. Colonel Baxley wants to make sure residents of Beaufort County follow the proper channels for emergency updates.

“Just pay attention to authoritative news services, sources, such as WTOC, such as our Nixle messaging. Don’t pay attention to Facebook.”

Throughout the week, WTOC will have team coverage of Idalia from the Lowcountry to the Coastal Empire.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tropical Storm Idalia
First Alert: Tropical Storm Idalia forms in Gulf of Mexico
1 person dead after crash on Highway 17, near Chevis & Canebreak Rd.
1 person dead after crash on Highway 17, near Chevis & Canebreak Rd.
1 person injured after shooting on Stephenson Avenue
Suspect arrested after one injured in shooting on Stephenson Avenue
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tropical Storm Watch issued ahead of Idalia
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responds to ‘isolated incident’ on Etheridge Rd.
SLED investigating double homicide on Etheridge Road in Jasper Co.

Latest News

LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Restaurant owners, boaters in Bryan Co. prepare for Idalia
Restaurant owners, boaters in Bryan Co. prepare for Idalia
Wayne Co. EMA director says preparations are underway for Idalia
Wayne Co. EMA director says preparations are underway for Idalia
Restaurant owners, boaters in Bryan Co. prepare for Idalia
Restaurant owners, boaters in Bryan Co. prepare for Idalia