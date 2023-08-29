Sky Cams
3rd annual Move Your Mind 5k being held this weekend

By Tim Guidera
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C (WTOC) - Run on the beach in Hilton Head for fun and to raise awareness to Alzheimer’s in the Third Annual Move Your Mind 5K benefiting Memory Matters.

Joy Nelson is the director of marketing for the organization that provides care for those experiencing cognitive decline.

She is here this morning with a look ahead to next weekend’s race.

