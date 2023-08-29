Sky Cams
Baxley’s water treatment plant preparing for rain from Idalia

By Dal Cannady
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities across our area are bracing for what Idalia brings.

In Baxley, they’re pumping out water now so they can handle more Wednesday.

One challenge cities large and small will face is dealing with the volume of rain water and say they’re taking steps now to get ready.

They’re lowering the levels on the treatment pond to absorb inches of rain expected from Idalia.

Baxley’s mayor says they expect four inches of rain or more to pass through sewers and storm drains and they’re doing everything they can to have room in the system and have back up systems to keep clean water running to homes too.

“As far as emergency generators, we have the capability to continue our deep wells pumping water and do away with storm water. As far as daily usage, once we fill the tanks we’ll have a two day supply,” said Mayor Tim Varnadore.

He says city crews started days ago, cleaning ditches of any debris that would keep the water from flowing out from city streets.

