Bryan Co. emergency leaders warn residents of possible tornadoes during Idalia

Bryan County Emergency Services
Bryan County Emergency Services(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hurricane Idalia potentially bringing some tornadoes along with it.

More than a year ago, northern Bryan County was hit hard by a tornado.

That tornado from April of 2022, did a lot of damage in Hendrix Park, where all the fields fully reopened just a few weeks ago.

Randall McPherson, Bryan County’s EMA Specialist, says although there’s not much that can be done to protect from strong winds and potential tornadoes, crews have been going around the entire county, trying to bring anything that can be moved, inside.

For homeowners, he says the best thing you can do, is try and clear out any debris you might have in your yard and bring any personal items, like chairs and tables, inside if you can.

Another tip he has is to make sure you’re staying aware of what’s going on around you and notify officials if you see anything that appears to be a tornado.

“If you see one, do report it as fast as you can. And then basically is hey, find yourself a low place, low lying place,” said McPherson.

McPherson says the county will be working hard after the storm to pick up any down trees or powerlines as fast as they can.

