Business owners on Hilton Head Island keeping stores stocked, planning for Idalia

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Over on Hilton Head Island, shoppers are stocking up on supplies before Idalia hits the Lowcountry.

At the Piggly Wiggly at Coligny, it’s business as usual despite the looming chance of Idalia making its way over the island.

“When people ask me what’s going to happen, like someone this morning, I go ‘I don’t really know’, but we’ll deal with it when it gets here,” said David Martin, the owner of the Piggly Wiggly at Coligny Plaza.

As a long-time resident of Hilton Head Island, Martin says neighbors have been reaching out to him about the storm, but most aren’t panicking.

“People are not too worried about this one. They’re worried enough to pay attention, but I don’t think anyone’s having any real anxiety about it.”

Martin says his store is well stocked, and one of the only planned changes will be to the store’s hours.

“We’re going to open a little later tomorrow and close a little earlier, just to limit the hours. Something to make sure our staff can get home. But they want to come help because they’ve been doing it so long and most of us are tied to this store emotionally as well as just a job, it’s more like a family. So we got to be here for people, and I can’t keep them away even if I wanted to, people are driving even from Hampton to come work.”

WTOC will have team coverage as we track Idalia’s movements through the southeast.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.