Curfew will be in place Wednesday night in Savannah, according to mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be a curfew in place on Wednesday evening in Savannah, according to the mayor of Savannah.

Mayor Van Johnson posted that a curfew will be in effect beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 and lasting until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The mayor said police will enforce the curfew has deemed necessary. He said the goal is to keep people off the streets during a potentially life-threatening weather event.

The curfew is part of a local emergency order signed by Mayor Johnson.

