Curfew will be in place Wednesday night in Savannah, according to mayor
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be a curfew in place on Wednesday evening in Savannah, according to the mayor of Savannah.
Mayor Van Johnson posted that a curfew will be in effect beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 and lasting until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.
The mayor said police will enforce the curfew has deemed necessary. He said the goal is to keep people off the streets during a potentially life-threatening weather event.
The curfew is part of a local emergency order signed by Mayor Johnson.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.