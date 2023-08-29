Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings

A wild deer took a stroll through a candy store in Washington state last week checking out its options to satisfy a sweet tooth. (Source: Jenn Strobel / AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. (Gray News) – A wild deer took a stroll through a candy store in Washington state last week checking out its options to satisfy a sweet tooth.

Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the deer walk into the store through an open front door.

You can see the animal walk around examining the taffy before running out of the store.

“We had a special visitor come in and check out the taffy boat this morning! He approves!!!” store employees wrote in the Facebook post.

According to its website, Buddy and Howie’s offers over 400 varieties of candies, chocolates, fudge, taffy and other sweet treats.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tropical Storm Watch issued ahead of Idalia
LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
1 person injured after shooting on Stephenson Avenue
Suspect arrested after one injured in shooting on Stephenson Avenue
Several county health departments closing ahead of any impacts from Idalia
Frank "Sonny" Seiler
Owner of Georgia’s ‘Uga’ mascot dies at 90

Latest News

House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R. La., arrives for the State Dinner with President...
House Majority Leader Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer
Hurricane Idalia
Idalia now a hurricane, impacts expected Wednesday
Buddy and Howie’s candy store posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook showing the...
Deer sneaks into candy store to satisfy sweet tooth cravings
A WeGo bus and school bus crashed in Nashville Tuesday morning, Aug. 29, 2023.
Students, adults injured in head-on crash between school bus and transit bus