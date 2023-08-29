Emergency leaders in Appling Co. say they’re prepared for Idalia

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Counties across the area are preparing for what we could see Wednesday. In Baxley, county emergency teams say they’re ready but they need everyone’s help.

Emergency leaders in Appling County say they have trucks gassed up, equipment loaded to help everyone who’ll need them. But they’re asking people to help them during this emergency by staying inside and not making a bad situation worse.

Teams from city and county departments listened to Georgia Emergency Management crews described the potential Idalia could bring in winds and rain, even this far from the Gulf where it will make landfall.

The county’s EMA director says they’ll have crews ready to respond once the storm is passed but they’ll be limited in what they can do during the storm. So they’re urging people to stay indoors and take it very seriously.

“As far as our ambulances, if we have sustained winds of 30 miles per hour or more, they can’t roll. So my advice is to stay home,” said EMA director Darrell Holcomb.

With the potential impact, he urges people to find a safe home or structure before the storm and stay there until it’s gone.

