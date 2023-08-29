Emergency management asks Bryan Co. residents to prepare for Idalia

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The emergency management specialist is saying folks in Bryan County need to get as prepared as they can be before this storm hits.

“Around your home, get your stuff inside so it’s not blowing away or anything like that, and so, that’s, that’s one of the biggest things that they can do,” said Randall McPherson, the Bryan County EMA specialist.

And for those living in the coastal regions of the county...

“Best advice for them is to leave, come, come into the area where it’s safer and everything like that. And those that don’t, well we will get to them when we can.”

McPherson says if you plan on staying, there are some ways to prevent from potential flooding, something some locals are already starting to do.

“Sandbags. So just make sure that if you can, to put some sandbags on the areas you think it’s going to flood around your doorways, so it won’t get into the house,” said Angel Schuck.

Schuck, who lives near the coast, says she’s also been making sure to clean up her property.

“We’ve put away things that could blow away or blow into other neighbors’ yards or potentially, you know, break windows or hurt other people.”

And if you’re a boat owner concerned about what to do with it, here’s some tips from McPherson.

“Get your stuff inside of the boats, time them down, or get them out of the water,” said McPherson.

Another tip from McPherson is to try and stay calm during the storm, something Schuck says is advice everyone should follow.

“Don’t freak out is what I say. Don’t go get in your car and run thinking you’re going to run away from it. I learned by mistake myself trying to run from a tornado once and that was really crazy,” said Schuck.

McPherson says they plan on getting out as early as they can after the storm to help out anyone who may need it.

