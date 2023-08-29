Field crews ready for potential power outages in Lowcountry, says Palmetto Electric

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - One of the biggest concerns with Hurricane Idalia is its potential to cause power outages around our area.

Palmetto Electric says although the power grid of Hilton Head Island is underground, there is still that concern for outages for its 50,000+ customers. The company is tracking Idalia closely and keeping as much staff prepared to respond as possible.

WTOC has been told they already have field crews put up in hotels around the Lowcountry that could be first on scene to any potential problems caused by Idalia.

The electric company saying they will likely work on any power outages or other issues up until the sun goes down Wednesday night from there they would resume work Thursday morning with daylight. That does leave the potential for overnight outages, but Palmetto Electric says they are taking every step they can to be avoid that.

“We are staging equipment. We are bringing in supplies just in case we end up having to stay a couple nights. We are contacting all of our vendors and having them on standby - that’s additional distribution crews, that’s tree cutters - and we’re also working with our state wide organization to lineup if we need to bring in additional cooperative cruise after the storms come through,” said Tray Hunter with Palmetto Electric.

Hunter says if damage is severe they will primarily get help from crews in the westernmost part of South Carolina and beyond that could even seek assistance from folks in North Carolina or Tennessee.

He says one of the most important things for people to know, is that they need you to report outages. You can do that by calling Palmetto Electric or going through their website.

