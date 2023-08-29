Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertising

Field crews ready for potential power outages in Lowcountry, says Palmetto Electric

By Tyler Manion
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - One of the biggest concerns with Hurricane Idalia is its potential to cause power outages around our area.

Palmetto Electric says although the power grid of Hilton Head Island is underground, there is still that concern for outages for its 50,000+ customers. The company is tracking Idalia closely and keeping as much staff prepared to respond as possible.

WTOC has been told they already have field crews put up in hotels around the Lowcountry that could be first on scene to any potential problems caused by Idalia.

The electric company saying they will likely work on any power outages or other issues up until the sun goes down Wednesday night from there they would resume work Thursday morning with daylight. That does leave the potential for overnight outages, but Palmetto Electric says they are taking every step they can to be avoid that.

“We are staging equipment. We are bringing in supplies just in case we end up having to stay a couple nights. We are contacting all of our vendors and having them on standby - that’s additional distribution crews, that’s tree cutters - and we’re also working with our state wide organization to lineup if we need to bring in additional cooperative cruise after the storms come through,” said Tray Hunter with Palmetto Electric.

Hunter says if damage is severe they will primarily get help from crews in the westernmost part of South Carolina and beyond that could even seek assistance from folks in North Carolina or Tennessee.

He says one of the most important things for people to know, is that they need you to report outages. You can do that by calling Palmetto Electric or going through their website.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LIST: School closures due to possible impacts from Idalia
Hurricane Idalia track, August 29 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Kemp declares state of emergency for all of Georgia ahead of Hurricane Idalia
First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tropical Storm Watch issued ahead of Idalia
*
Idalia now a CAT 2 hurricane, impacts expected Wednesday
1 person injured after shooting on Stephenson Avenue
Suspect arrested after one injured in shooting on Stephenson Avenue

Latest News

Talmadge Bridge (Source: WTOC)
GDOT preparing to close bridges on Wednesday, including the Talmadge Bridge
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
SCCPSS
Savannah-Chatham Co. schools move to virtual learning due to Idalia
Field crews ready for potential power outages in Lowcountry, says Palmetto Electric